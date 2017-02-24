Snacks to eat while watching the Academy Awards on TV this Sunday

Editor’s note: We’ve come to count on Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy for showing us how to make celebrations and holidays special. Here she takes on the Academy Awards, which will take place this Sunday night (2/26).

Oscar Night has always been one of my favorites. The stars, the fashion, the movies and most importantly,

festive snacks to enjoy with the show. This year we are keeping it simple with foods honoring some of the Best Picture Nominees.

A trip to La La Land is not complete without a visit to the infamous Hollywood legend, Pink’s Hot Dogs. I changed traditional “Pigs in a Blanket” slightly and have created “Pink’s in a Blanket”. You just need cocktail size hot dogs and a tube of Crescent Roll Sheet Dough. Cut the dough slightly shorter than the length of the weenie, and wrap around leaving the top uncovered. Secure with a toothpick and bake on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet, at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes until bun is golden brown.

The small fishing town of Manchester by the Sea, just makes me want to cozy up with Clam Chowder, of course topped with oyster crackers.

We all know movies and popcorn go hand in hand, just a dash of curry powder is all you need, to transform freshly popped corn into a taste of India from the streets of Lion.

For dessert, we turned the red carpet into red velvet and honored each nominated film with a cupcake.

I was so thrilled that Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 89th Academy Awards, “joined us” in the kitchen! Print “Best Picture” nominee cupcake toppers here.

Alexis Murphy’s website is Jac o’ lyn Murphy, where this post originally appeared; used with permission.