Spotted: Forlorn looking Fosters Freeze in Menlo Park

InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness snapped this photo of what he termed a “forlorn-looking” Fosters Freeze, which closed in 2015. The familiar sign quickly disappeared but the shell of the building remains. We got an update from City Council member Ray Mueller:

“With respect to Fosters Freeze project, I have great news. At our Council goal setting meeting in January, the City Council officially approved including expansion of the snack bar at Burgess Park, [part of] the Burgess Park visioning process now underway.

“Local architect Sam Sinnott, Menlo-Atherton Little League Board Member Marc Bryman, and myself have been working with City staff on the project. The expansion design currently includes elements from the Foster’s Freeze and a historical wall with a windowed cabinet that can rotate pictures from Menlo Park’s past.”

Photo by Scott J Loftesness (c) 2017