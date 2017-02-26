City of Menlo Park offers medication disposal kiosk

The City of Menlo Park is partnering with MED-Project to offer a free, safe and convenient location for residents to dispose of unwanted or expired medication.

A Med-Project secured kiosk is now located in the main lobby of the Menlo Park Police Department at 701 Laurel Street. Drop-offs can be made in the lobby during regular business hours. No after hour drop offs can be made at the police department.

The kiosk accepts medications in any dosage form in their original container or sealed bag. No herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics or other personal care products; compressed cylinders, aerosols, and inhalers; medical devices; illicit drugs; or iodine-containing medications will be accepted. Staff will be on hand to assist with any questions.

MED-Project is a pharmaceutical product stewardship organization that is financed by the pharmaceutical producers operating in several jurisdictions. San Mateo County entered an agreement with MED-Project LLC to provide kiosks throughout the County for disposal of household pharmaceutical products.