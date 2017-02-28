Art in Action honors renowned LEGO® brick aArtist Nathan Sawaya at OBJECT:ART Gala on March 23

Creator of THE ART OF THE BRICK and renowned LEGO® brick artist Nathan Sawaya, the first to utilize the toy as an art medium, has been selected to receive the Art in Action Art Visionary Award given in recognition of his work as an artist, arts education advocate and founder of Art Revolution.

Menlo Park-based Art in Action, a national nonprofit that believes every child deserves art, created the award to honor an individual who inspires a culture of art in our society. The Art in Action Art Visionary Award will be presented to Sawaya, who will be on hand to accept the honor, at the Art in Action’s annual benefit, OBJECT:ART on March 23, 2017, being held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

“Art is not optional,” said Sawaya. “It’s as important as breathing and eating. Creating art, out of any medium, makes us happier, healthier and smarter.” Sawaya founded Art Revolution for the purpose of making art a priority in our schools and in our homes. He is the author of two best-selling books and his touring exhibition, THE ART OF THE BRICK, is currently at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland .

OBJECT:ART will raise funds to support Art in Action’s mission to bring visual and digital arts education to children nationwide. It features one-of-a-kind live auction items and a silent auction with unique artwork and exclusive art-themed experiences. In addition to the presentation of the Art Visionary Award to Nathan Sawaya, attendees will see student artists in action. Proceeds fund curriculum development, teacher and volunteer training and art materials for schools that have limited access to art due to financial challenges.

To purchase tickets or learn more visit https://artinact.ejoinme.org/OA2017