Best-selling authors team up to raise money for vital senior services on the Peninsula

The 26th Annual Author Salon Luncheon, a fundraiser for Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. (PVI), will take place at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club (2900 Sand Hill Road) in Menlo Park on Sunday, March 26, 2017, from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.

The line up of best-­selling authors include:

Award-winning journalist and author of Tangled Vines: Greed, Murder, Obsession and an Arsonist in the Vineyards of California (2015), Frances Dinkelspiel;

Recipient of the San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of the Year award and author of the bestseller A Small Indiscretion, Jan Ellison (pictured);

Reporter, columnist and author of 15 novels including To Die For and At Home In The World, Joyce Maynard;

Author, legal analyst and investigative journalist, who spent over 10 years researching the JFK assassination and the death of Dorothy Kilgallen, Mark Shaw;

Bestselling historical fiction author and our moderator this year, C.W. Gortner. Gortner’s most recent novel, Marlene, follows the life of Hollywood actress and WWII heroine, Marlene Dietrich.

Individual seats for the luncheon and program are $150 each, with sponsoring tables starting at $2,500. Free parking is available. Contact Cathy Duhring at (650) 326-­0665, ext. 5001 for tickets or additional information, or visit www.penvol.org.

Photo of Jan Ellison by Irene Searles (c) 2015