Menlo Park mayor and police chief to host to two more community meetings

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith and Police Chief Bob Jonsen will host two more community meetings. Last month, a community meeting was held in the Willow’s neighborhood at Laurel School Upper to specifically address the residential burglaries in the area. Due to a high attendance at that meeting, two additional community meetings to address residential burglaries, vehicle burglaries and crime prevention will be held.

Mayor Keith, Chief Jonsen and police staff will give an update on crime statistics, current events, and have an open discussion on addressing the community’s public safety concerns. Police staff will provide information to help answer questions on the crime rate, investigations, arrests and current and future plans to address property crime. Informational stations will also be available for Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) and Neighborhood Watch programs.

Meeting dates and locations

Wednesday March 8, 2017 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Sharon Heights

La Entrada School – Multi-use Room

2200 Sharon Road

Wednesday March 22, 2017 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Downtown

Menlo Church – Garden Room

950 Santa Cruz Avenue

Meeting agenda

Introduction – Mayor Kirsten Keith

Crime update – Chief Bob Jonsen and Police Commanders Dave Bertini and William Dixon

Questions

The City of Menlo Park encourages residents to get to know their neighbors, create neighborhood groups and keep an eye on each other’s homes. Nextdoor.com is a private social network resource for neighbors and the community to connect and establish neighborhood groups.