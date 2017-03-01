Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District holds 8th annual digital photo contest

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) invites amateur and professional photographers alike to enter its eighth annual digital photo contest. The contest gives participants an opportunity to explore the outdoors while capturing the natural beauty of Midpen’s open spaces.

Eligible contestants can visit openspace.org/contest to submit photographs in one or all of four categories: Wildlife, Plant life, Landscapes, and People in Nature. There is no entry fee and submissions are limited to three per entrant, per category. Previous winners and staff are not eligible to enter. Entries must be in digital format and must be submitted electronically. The contest opens on March 1 and ends Wednesday, May 31, at Noon PST.

All photos must be taken in a Midpen preserve that is open to the public. Finalists’ photos from previous years, as well as full details about the contest can be found at www.openspace.org/contest.

One first-place winner will be chosen from each category will receive a $100 REI gift card, a Midpen gift bag, and featured in the Open Space Views Fall Newsletter. The overall Grand-Prize winner from the four category winners, will also win a ride-along with a Ranger for a behind-the-scenes look at the preserves!

Photo by Kevin Neilson, People Winner of 2016 contest