SCREENAGERS movie screening & community conversation set for March 12

Trinity Church in Menlo Park is hosting a screening of the documentary, SCREENAGERS, on March 12 at 6:00 pm. It will be followed by community conversation with a panel of parents and teens. All local parents and children over the age of 8 are invited to attend and stay for a conversation after the screening.

SCREENAGERS probes into the vulnerable corners of family life to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and Internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, SCREENAGERS reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online.