Dr. B. J. Miller to speak in Menlo Park as part of Bay Area Cancer Connections spring benefit on March 7

Palliative care pioneer Dr. B.J. Miller will speak at the Bay Area Cancer Connections ninth annual Spring Benefit Breakfast in Menlo Park on Tuesday, March 7.

Dr. Miller is an advocate for a healthcare system that minimizes unnecessary suffering and maximizes quality of life. An Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Miller is also an attending specialist for the Symptom Management Service of the UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of the country’s very first outpatient palliative care clinics.

Dr. Miller was recently featured in the New York Times Magazine and his TED Talk, “What Really Matters at the End of Life,” has over five million views and is a moving reflection of his vision to make empathic end-of-life care available to all.

“His charisma will no doubt win over the audience,” said Rina Bello, Executive Director of Bay Area Cancer Connections. “But what’s truly magical about B.J. is his ability to connect with individuals. For years, I’ve admired his work in the field of palliative care and his passion for personalized patient care. We are truly honored to have him as our guest speaker.”

Funds raised at the benefit will support Bay Area Cancer Connections’ continued efforts to provide breast and ovarian cancer patients in the Bay Area with free support groups, health education and wellness programs.

To learn more, visit www.bcconnections.org/events/spring-benefit or call (650) 326-6686.