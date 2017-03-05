Ambassadors for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital hosts Lunch & Learn fundraiser on March 15

The Ambassadors for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital is hosting its 10th annual Lunch & Learn on March 15 at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park. The keynote speaker is Dr. Lucy Kalanithi, MD, FACP, who is the widow of the late Dr. Paul Kalanithi, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, When Breath Becomes Air, for which she wrote the epilogue.

An internal medicine physician and faculty member at the Stanford School of Medicine, she completed her medical degree at Yale, her residency at the University of California-San Francisco, and a postdoctoral fellowship training in healthcare delivery innovation at Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center. At the cross-section of her career as a medical professional and her personal experience standing alongside her husband during his life, diagnosis, treatment, and death, Dr. Kalanithi has special interests in healthcare value, meaning in medicine, patient-centered care, and end-of-life care.

This event will help aid the Ambassadors’ Fund-A-Need, which is designated in 2016-17 for the Bereavement & Family Guidance and Palliative Care Programs, at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. $170,000 will fund three critical areas within both departments:

A bereavement therapist for two years.

A palliative care physician specializing in pain management for two years.

One year of the Annual Day of Remembrance for families who have lost a child.

Tickets, starting at $200, can be purchased online.