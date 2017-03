Milestone recorded: 30 inches of rain in Menlo Park

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ early this morning (before the 8:30 shower): “And we did it, at least in my backyard, that is to reach 30″ of rainfall. The most since 97′-98′. There was .15″ in my gauge this morning, bringing my season-to-date total to 30.1 inches.”

The sky continues to alternate between blue and cloudy, the latter making a still barren oak stand out nicely.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017