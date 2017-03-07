M-A’s annual fundraising auction runs from March 10-17

Preview the auction catalog and bid to win online from March 10 to 17. There are many items you don’t want to miss:
- Fabulous vacations in the mountains, on the beach and in wine country
- Private wine tastings or ultra-special bottles of wine like the Marcassin 2010 Pinot Noir
- Special dining experiences such as the SF Yacht Club, the new BBC in Menlo Park or The Cavalier in San Francisco
- Plenty of sports tickets to watch your favorite teams and exclusive rounds of golf
- And practical wins like College Prep and Behind the Wheel Instruction for students
M-A’s Foundation for the Future raises funds to provide an excellent education for every M–A student by funding smaller class sizes, an expanded course offering and professional development.
