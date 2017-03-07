M-A’s annual fundraising auction runs from March 10-17

Preview the auction catalog and bid to win online from March 10 to 17. There are many items you don’t want to miss:

Fabulous vacations in the mountains, on the beach and in wine country

Private wine tastings or ultra-special bottles of wine like the Marcassin 2010 Pinot Noir

Special dining experiences such as the SF Yacht Club, the new BBC in Menlo Park or The Cavalier in San Francisco

Plenty of sports tickets to watch your favorite teams and exclusive rounds of golf

And practical wins like College Prep and Behind the Wheel Instruction for students

M-A’s Foundation for the Future raises funds to provide an excellent education for every M–A student by funding smaller class sizes, an expanded course offering and professional development.