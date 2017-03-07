M-A’s annual fundraising auction runs from March 10-17

by Contributed Content on March 7, 2017

Post image for M-A’s annual fundraising auction runs from March 10-17

Preview the auction catalog and bid to win online from March 10 to 17. There are many items you don’t want to miss:

  • Fabulous vacations in the mountains, on the beach and in wine country
  • Private wine tastings or ultra-special bottles of wine like the Marcassin 2010 Pinot Noir
  • Special dining experiences such as the SF Yacht Club, the new BBC in Menlo Park or The Cavalier in San Francisco
  • Plenty of sports tickets to watch your favorite teams and exclusive rounds of golf
  • And practical wins like College Prep and Behind the Wheel Instruction for students

M-A’s Foundation for the Future raises funds to provide an excellent education for every M–A student by funding smaller class sizes, an expanded course offering and professional development.

Tagged as: M-A's Foundation for the Future

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: