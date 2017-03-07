Rich Gordon is among the winners of the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards

Former state Assemblymember and Menlo Park resident Rich Gordon was named “Water Champion” by the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards Coalition. He will be honored, along with the other winners, at a luncheon on Wednesday, March 22, a free event that requires advance registration.

Gordon served in the California State Legislature for six years, and was termed out in 2016. During his tenure, one of his mottos was, “If drought is potentially our new normal, then conservation is also our new normal.” He initiated and chaired the Select Committee on Water Consumption and Alternative Sources, leading an effort to educate other legislators about the importance of water conservation and new technologies to address potential water shortages in the era of climate change. He championed the use of recycled water, promoting new building codes and ways to encourage water reuse on site.

His vision of a diverse water portfolio included capture and storage of rain and stormwater runoff. As a part of this effort, he authored two pieces of legislation aimed at raising awareness about the safety of potable recycled water and the importance of stormwater capture. AB 2022 enables water agencies to distribute bottles of advanced purified recycled water for educational purposes, and AB 2594 allows public agencies to capture and use stormwater directly or for groundwater recharge.

Assemblymember Gordon also was a strong proponent of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, and his actions at the legislative level will leave a legacy for generations to come.

Photo of Rich Gordon taken by Scott R. Kline (c) 2011