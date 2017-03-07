Rotary Club Foundation accepting 2017 grant applications

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation is now accepting applications for 2017 grants focusing on youth education and mental and physical health. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations providing services to Menlo Park, adjacent unincorporated areas, and East Palo Alto are invited to submit proposals that identify a compelling public need in the focus area and a specific project to address that need.

In past years, the Foundation has donated between $20,000 and $25,000 in total to qualifying organizations.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2017, and decisions will be made by April 30, 2017. The goals, guidelines, and forms for this year’s grant applications can be found at www.menloparkrotary.org or organizations may email mprotarygifts@gmail.com for more details.