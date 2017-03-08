Learn all about hummingbirds at a March 14 program at Menlo Park Library

When wildlife photographer Joan Sparks visits the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on March 14 at 7:00 pm, audience members will get an up-close look at the tiniest bird on the planet.

The program will include photography, along with accompanying music and commentary, providing identification and description of several different species of hummingbirds that can be found in the Bay Area. Sparks will offer information about the blossoms from which local hummingbirds enjoy getting nectar, birds that share their living space, and predators lurking nearby. She’ll also offer tips to people hoping to attract hummingbirds to their yards.

Joan Sparks is a contributor to Bay Nature magazine. Her work has been shown at The Jennings Pavilion in Atherton, Filoli Gardens in Woodside, Triton Museum in Santa Clara, and the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at the Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz.

The event is free and open to the public, and no reservation is necessary to attend. Funding for this event comes from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.