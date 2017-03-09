From interior design to furniture – a journey that leads to Moxiemade

For the past seven years, Nancy Evars and Dimitra Anderson have offered interior design services, bringing, as they a say, “a bit of moxie” to their work. “We are driven women, both from New Jersey,” said Dimitra. Added Nancy: “We love to work, we love to be creative.”

Today they’re launching a new business called, fittingly enough, Moxiemade, offering a new line of handcrafted-in-the-U.S. upholstered furniture. To create their fabrics, the pair worked with San Francisco textile designer Kate Miller.

“We expanded into furniture for a couple of reasons,” said Dimitra, who lives in Menlo Park. “We felt there was a void in the marketplace. People were done with entry-level furniture buying options but either couldn’t or didn’t want to pay design center prices.”

“The quality had to be there,” explained Nancy, a resident of Atherton. “We didn’t want to offer throw away furniture. We wanted it made in U.S and made at factories that valued their employees. We have collaborated with factories that have preexisting designs, adding a little bit of moxie to the design.”

The furnishings are for sale by phone (866.837.4001) and also via their San Carlos showroom; email sales@moxiemade.com for an appointment. Personal design consultation comes with each order. Each piece generally takes eight weeks from order to delivery. Prices will range from $300 for a 20”x 20” pillow to $3,100+ for a 5-foot sofa.

The design partners say they are both grateful for their supportive families; both have children in grade and high school locally. “We may not be able to make proper meals for our kids, but we hope we are good role models for them!” said Nancy.

Photo by Irene Searles