St. Raymond School places first in Academic Decathlon

For the fourth year in a row, the St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team was named the “Overall Winner” for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The annual competition, featuring 12 schools, was held on March 4 at St. Pius School in Redwood City.

The Academic Decathlon is a competition for students in grades sixth through eighth, consisting of 10 events. Two are collaborative team efforts – a logic quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems, and a super quiz with 50 multiple choice questions on five broad academic themes. The remaining eight events test individual knowledge of the Roman Catholic doctrine, English, literature, science, mathematics, current events, social studies, and fine arts.

Led by St. Raymond School teacher Valerie Mattei, this year’s team placed first in both the Super Quiz and the Logic Quiz, as well as first place overall. Four St. Raymond students also placed in the individual events. Chloe Powell placed first in Fine Arts, Camille Porteous placed first in Social Studies, Amelia Abisia placed second in English and Mia Cheng placed third in Math. The team included Sarah Mascarenhas, Jack Glanville, Mia Cheng, Chloe Powell, McKenna Kirscht, Mathilde Sison, Camille Porteous, Carson Schultz, Alyssa Turenne, Finnan MacRunnels, Amelia Abisia, Langley Ward, Emily Williams, and Nick Ross.

The St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team has worked very hard since the beginning of the school year together with their coaches, parents and teachers. They have spent countless hours before and after school and on weekends, studying and reviewing to prepare for the competition. The students came together as a close-knit unit and developed a team spirit and cohesiveness that helped them immensely in the competition. The students are now looking forward to competing in the California State Academic Decathlon in April.

Photo: (back row left to right) Finnan MacRunnels, Nick Ross, Mathilde Sison, Sarah Mascarenhas, McKenna Kirscht, Amelia Abisia, Chloe Powell, Langley Ward, Emily Williams, Jack Glanville, Alyssa Turenne (front row left to right) Mia Cheng, Carson Schultz, Camille Porteous