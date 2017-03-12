Spotted: Favorite walking trail in jeopardy

To many residents of central Menlo Park (from University Ave. to the Alameda, roughly), the “creek loop” has been a long-time favorite.

From the Alameda end, most people seem to do it clock wise, walking east on Bay Laurel, then over the bike bridge at San Mateo Drive, and up the creekside trail adjacent to Stanford West and Oak Creek apartments. Others come up from the neighborhood around the Allied Arts.

The Oak Creek segment, dubbed the Ruby Ridge Trail in 1977, is now behind a long, chain-link fence with sections of it dangerously close to falling in San Francisquito Creek, where many trees have already fallen due to the rainy winter.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017