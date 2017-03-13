Parent Education Double Feature: a great movie + a conversation with all 4 school principals & the incoming superintendent!

There will be a screening of Beyond Measure, the award-winning film from the makers of Race To Nowhere, followed by a panel discussion with the principals of all four Menlo Park schools — Oak Knoll, Encinal, Laurel and Hillview — moderated by incoming district superintendent, Erik Burmeister. It will take place on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 pm at the Hillview Peforming Arts Center.

Beyond Measure sets out to challenge the assumptions of our current education story. Rather than ask why our students fail to measure up, this film asks us to reconsider the greater purpose of education. It looks at schools across the country that are breaking away from an outmoded, test-driven education and are shaping a new vision for classrooms. Beyond Measure offers a positive picture of what’s possible in American education when communities decide they are ready for change.

As always, free childcare for potty-trained children and light refreshments for all attendees. More information available at: www.mpcsdspeakerseries.com