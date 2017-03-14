Belle Haven Mini-Grant applications due on April 4

The Belle Haven Community Development Fund is now accepting applications for the 2017 Belle Haven Mini-Grant Program for home curb appeal projects and community building events. Grants range from $500 to $1,000 and applications are due April 4, 2017.

Belle Haven residents can learn more about the program and how to apply by attending a information session on April 3, 2017. All information session will be held at 6:00 pm at the Onetta Harris Community Center.

For more information, contact the Belle Haven Community Development Fund by calling 650-450-5484 or by email. The Program is funded by the City of Menlo Park and administered by Belle Haven Community Development Fund.