Ravenswood Education Foundation fundraising gala raises $600,000 to enrich school programs

“Ten Years – Making A Difference Together” was theme of the Ravenswood Education Foundation’s fundraising gala held earlier this month. For the past 10 years, the Ravenswood Education Foundation (REF) has partnered with the Ravenswood school district to provide well-trained teachers, classroom supplies, science labs, libraries and other essential resources that make a difference in the school day for each student.

“The Gala brings together a caring and dedicated group of community members and school leaders who share a single vision of ensuring that all students receive a great education, regardless of where they live,” said Renu Nanda, REF Executive Director (pictured with REF’s founding Executive Director, Charlie Scandlyn). “I am continually grateful for and energized by the overwhelming support for REF’s work with the students and teachers in the Ravenswood schools.“

The seven schools in the Ravenswood school district are tucked away in a small neighborhood in east Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. These schools face significant underfunding and socioeconomic challenges, yet they are surrounded by some of the finest school districts in the state. By engaging the entire community, the Ravenswood Education Foundation (REF) seeks to ensure that all Ravenswood students receive the equitable and high-quality educational opportunities they deserve.

For many guests, the highlight of the evening was listening to a Ravenswood mother and each of her four children open their hearts and share stories demonstrating how much the support of REF and the community has meant to Ravenswood families. Another highlight was the enthusiastic bidding for the one-of-a-kind furnished dollhouse (pictured above) that was handmade by 6th grade students in their school’s Makerspace Lab.

Following a live auction, Fund-A-Need and lots of enthusiastic bidding, the REF gala raised over $600,000 for Ravenswood students. REF will use these funds to support music, art and science teachers at each school, summer academies, mental health counselors, guidance counselors to support the transition to high school, Makerspaces at all school sites, science labs for middle school students, and so much more.