New Ronald McDonald House along Sand Hill Road previewed today

The new Ronald McDonald House at Stanford (RMHS), consisting of a renovated house renamed Taube Family Center and a new building called the Arrillaga Family Center, was previewed to the media with doors expected to open to families in June. The combined facilities will operate as one campus and will house 123 families every night, making it the largest of the 365 Ronald McDonald Houses worldwide.

RMHS CEO Annette Eros, philanthropist Tad Taube, and RMHS residents Neola Borling and daughter Kamalei Borling-Moniz (pictured), who has a rare kidney disease and received a transplant in December, were present during the walk-through of the new facility. Ms. Borling has five young children, three of whom live in Hawaii, where the Borlings are from. She and Kamalei have been staying at RMHS for the past eight months and expect to go home soon.

The total project cost $46.5 million and RMHS exists thanks to the generous support from community members. Many of the organization’s board members and volunteers live in neighboring Menlo Park or Atherton, including Eileen Bocci-Campbell, Cheryl Cheng,

Anne Lawler, Anne McCune, Brad O’Brien and Helen Wilmot.

“This amazing support from Taube Philanthropies will help us achieve our goal of renovating our legacy building to serve more families in need, and also bring more members of the community together to support our compelling mission,” said RMHS Board Member Brad O’Brien of Menlo Park. “This commitment demonstrates that collaborative giving can achieve an even greater impact than a single donation.”