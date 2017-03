Flowering pear trees bid farewell to winter

The 30 plus inches of rain this season have kept InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ busy.

So it seems fitting that his driveway is lined with flowering pear trees, among the first trees to blossom as winter yields to spring.

Alas, it may not be the end of the wetness. Showers are predicted over the next week starting on Monday.

Photos by Robb Most