Friends of the Menlo Park Library book sale set for March 25 and 26

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library book sale is on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and on Sunday, March 26, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.

Great books for the entire family will be available, so come early and stock up!

We have lots of books to sell: Art and collectible, biography, children’s, cooking, history, fiction, psychology and religion books will be featured. Other categories will be available too, along with DVDs and Music CDs. The sale will be held in the downstairs meeting room and outside in-front of the library, weather permitting.

Prices start at 50 cents for mass market paperbacks and $1 for trade and hardcover titles. On Sunday, all items are half price or buy a bag and fill it for $5.00.

File photo of library “moles” (c) 2011