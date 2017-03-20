Local church participates in Hands Around the Mosque

A group of parishioners from Trinity Church in Menlo Park (pictured below), led by the Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett, participated in the Hands Around the Mosque event yesterday at the Muslim Community Center in Santa Clara.

According to a MCC staff member, about 800 people of all faiths gathered to not only circle the building but to be in community together and listen a over a dozen speakers. This is the third year the event, which was co-sponsored by the American Muslim Voice Foundation, was held.

“Participating in something like this, bringing people together from many religious traditions and backgrounds, does at least two things,” said Matthew. “First, it helps all of us to remember that there is much more that we share in common than that divides us, and we need to be reminded of the power of simple human connection.

“Secondly, it reminds this community of Muslims that despite the anti-Muslim rhetoric that we are hearing so much, and despite the threats and acts of vandalism being made against mosques across the country, they are not alone. That we, their neighbors both physically and spiritually, care about them and want to support them.”

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017