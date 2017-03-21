Science Night returns to the Menlo Park Library on March 30

On Thursday, March 30, the Menlo Park Library will be hosting its fourth Science Night for adults, teens, and elementary school-aged children.

Displays and hands-on activities will be supplied by organizations including the National Weather Service, Marine Mammal Center, USGS Library, Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, Marine Science Institute, Beekeepers’ Guild of San Mateo County, Recology, Learningtech, Camp Edmo, Cheeky Monkey Toys, and Kepler’s Books.

Attendees will be able to visit the various demonstration and exhibit stations at their own pace during this free event, which will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

The Menlo Park main library is located at 800 Alma Street. The Science Night event is funded in part by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Park Library