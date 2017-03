Spring arrives dressed up in winter clothing

Spring may have sprung yesterday, but it was back to rainy winter weather in Menlo Park today.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “That was no sprinkle in my backyard, with our first rain since March 6th. There was .5″ in my gauges bringing my season-to-date total to 30.7″. And maybe more to come this week!”

The spring blossoms so abundant around town could be victims of the rainfall. With that in mind, we feature a photograph taken by Robb Most last week.