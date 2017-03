Early morning deluge yields to sunny skies

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I wonder if the rain deluge at 4:00 am awakened many InMenlo followers? And then another close to 5:00 am! I just came in at 7:00 am, and found .7′ in my gauge. That is 31.4″ season-to-date. Did the experts forecast this?”

Photo of spring blossoms post rain by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017