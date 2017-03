Oak trees go kerplunk around Menlo Park

Today saw clean up efforts surrounding two large oak trees that tumbled to the ground In Menlo Park.

One, located near the Vallambrosa Center on Oak Grove Avenue (pictured top), forced that street to be closed all morning. Shortly before noon, the Menlo Park Police Department announced that it was now open to one lane of traffic.

The photo below is of another tree that fell close to the Menlo Park Library.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017