Preview latest Asian Art Museum exhibit on March 28

On Tuesday, March 28, there will be a program called Tomb Treasure: Han Dynasty Discoveries, a preview of the newest Asian Art Museum exhibit, at the Menlo Park Library at 6:30 pm.

Learn about:

One of the most powerful, advanced civilizations of the ancient world

The magnificent daily lives of Han nobility

The unbridled luxury, innovations and romance of the elite

Dazzling, newly-discovered works from the tombs of Han royalty

The Asian Art Museum–Chong-Moon Lee Center for Asian Art and Culture in San Francisco is home to a world-renowned collection of more than 18,000 Asian art treasures spanning 6,000 years of history.

This program is made possible thanks to funding from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.