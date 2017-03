Here comes the rain again, falling down on Menlo Park

After some pre-dawn showers, the rain started in earnest in Menlo Park today around 9:00 am. Reporting a bit earlier than usual, InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ emails: “Another.55″ as of 2:00 pm with it still raining. Now at 31.95″ season-to-date.”

This latest rain has created a “lake” of sorts on Oak Avenue between Lemon and Oak Knoll.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017