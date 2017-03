Spotted: Twins enjoying the tall grass at Bedwell Bayfront Park

In our mind, this photo just shouts “spring.” The grass at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park is as tall as we remember it, given all the rain we’ve had this winter.

Menlo Park residents Carol and Bill Mince took their almost three-year-old twin grandchildren there yesterday. Jaxson is in the front with his brother Finley behind him. Carol did the photo duties on this outing.