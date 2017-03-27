Atherton is America’s wealthiest town

According to a Bloomberg analysis of 2015 census data, Atherton is the wealthiest town in the United States with an annual average household income was $444,374.

Other Bay Area cities in the top 10 include Hillsborough at #4 ($368.9K), Los Altos Hills at #7 ($333.8K), Piedmont at #15 ($298.5K) and Kentfield at #18 ($278.2K).

In the top 100, Menlo Park was ranked 96, followed by Palo Alto at 97. Other Bay Area cities in the top 100 include: Los Altos (37), Orinda (46), Alamo (52), Tiburon (53), Mill Valley (57), Saratoga (66), Blackhawk (74).

Bloomberg evaluated inflation-adjusted household income data for all U.S. places with a minimum population of 2,000. Was population a factor in Woodside and Portola Valley not making the list?