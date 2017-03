Squeezing out more rain in advance of drier weather ahead

Menlo Park residents once again awoke to sunny skies and wet streets this morning. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.05″ in my gauge this morning. Not much but now 32.2″ season-to-date.”

What the rain did last week was bring a lot of the spring blossoms to the ground as shown in photo by Robb Most.

If it’s not just the ground that’s gotten saturated but also our souls, there’s hope. There’s no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.