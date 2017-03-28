Sacred Heart to host forum on the morality of the nuclear age

In partnership with the Technology for Global Security and Menlo School, Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS) will host the first of a two-part forum on morality and geopolitics in the nuclear age on Monday, April 3 at 7:00 pm in the Harman Family Assembly Hall. The panel discussion will focus on the morality of the nuclear age and is free and open to the public.

Moderated by Technology for Global Security Board Chair and cyber police advisor for the U.S. Secretary of Defense Michael McNerney (pictured), the forum features: Richard Rhodes, a historian, author of The Making of the Atomic Bomb, and Pultizer Prize recipient; Ira Helfand, MD, chair, Physicians for Social Responsibility and co-president, International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War; and Martin Hellman, PhD, professor emeritus at Stanford University and a recipient of the 2015 Turing Award for Internet Cryptology.

Menlo School will host a second panel discussion on geopolitics of the new nuclear age on Thursday, May 11 with The Honorable William Perry, 19th U.S. Secretary of Defense and professor emeritus at Stanford University.

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Les DeWitt of the Technology for Global Security at les@dewitt.com, Louise Paustenbach of SHS’ Office of Mission Initiatives & Institutional Planning at lpaustenbach@shschools.org or Katherine Kelly of Menlo School at Katherine.kelly@menloschool.org.