Art!vated Story Theatre coming to Atherton Library on April 5

The Atherton Library is hosting the nationally touring Act!vated Story Theatre peforming “Tales Afoot” on April 5th at 4:00 pm. The performance is free and open to the public.

At 3:30 pm, the performers will be hosting an acting workshop for kids ages 6 and up. The workshop is limited to the first 12 participants, who will be cast as “guest stars”, dress in a costume and perform a scene on stage in the play. To participate in the free pre-show workshop, kids must arrive 30 minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. No experience necessary.

Call the children’s librarian ( 650 328-2422) to sign-up for the pre-show theatre workshop or RSVP on the Act!vated Story Theatre Facebook page. The performance is open to and enjoyed by all ages. Infants to grandparents will find the show entertaining.

Act!vated Story Theatre doesn’t just tell stories, they “Act!vate” them. Each performance incorporates physical comedy, zany props and costumes, audience participation, music, American Sign Language and a unique set, an oversize “book” with pages that turn to reveal scenery.

Act!vated Story Theatre was founded in San Francisco in 1988 by Dennis and Kimberly Goza. The professional touring troupe has performed in 45 states plus Washington, DC and Japan. This April alone they will perform at 22 locations throughout Northern California.

The Atherton Library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Rd..