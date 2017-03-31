The Allied Arts Guild is ablaze in blooms today, thanks to the Garden Club of America flower show

The Arts of the Garden — a judged Garden Club of America flower show displaying excellence, beauty and knowledge in floral design, horticulture, photography and conservation — took place at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park today.

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg was on hand and sent us some photos, mostly of the floral design exhibit. The miniature designs (pictured above) are less than five inches tall.

Karen Gilhuly, President of the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club (left in photo) and Mary Hufty were on hand to greet visitors. They are standing in front of the conservation and education exhibit entitled “Our Breathtakingly Beautiful Bay at the Brink of Revival: The Convergence of Science and Art.”

Awards were handed out in categories that included flower arrangements exhibiting texture or moods and photographs focusing on Spanish Colonial architecture, among others.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017