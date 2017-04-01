2017 Communter Challenge runs from April 1 to May 31

Between April 1st and May 31st, people who join the the 2017 Commuter Challenge and commute to, from or through San Mateo County using a transportation mode other than driving solo in a car will be eligible to win weekly prizes and one of five grand prizes.

Organized by Commute.org, the goal of the challenge is to encourage commuters to use alternative methods of transportation such as bicycling, walking, carpooling, shuttles, public transit or telework. Participants qualify for weekly and grand prize drawings by logging their commutes on Commute.org’s easy to use STAR tool which can be accessed at my.commute.org.

“Traffic in San Mateo County is at an all-time high, but it only takes a small effort by commuters to make a big difference” said John Ford, Commute.org’s Executive Director. “The Commuter Challenge is a fun and easy way for commuters to make an impact not only on traffic but on air quality as well.”

By signing up at my.commute.org and logging their commute alternative trips, participants will be entered to win one of the featured weekly prizes (Fitbit Alta, Rickshaw commuter bag, gift cards and more). Participants also earn a chance to win one of the five grand prizes – $300 Clipper card, Customized Rickshaw commuter bag, Folding bicycle, $400 REI gift card or a $300 shopping spree at The Shops at Tanforan – at the end of the challenge.

In 2016, challenge participants eliminated nearly 790 thousand miles traveled, 43 thousand single occupant vehicle trips, and eliminated 207 tons of CO2.