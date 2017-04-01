Learn more about Woodside’s history at First Friday event April 7

Learn about St. Dennis, Greersburg and the real name of Whiskey Hill Road at a First Friday event on April 7 at the Woodside Town Hall (2955 Woodside Rd.).

Author Bo Crane will tell the tale of Dennis Martin, whose 1846 pre-Searsville ranch and hand-built Catholic Church fell victim to a Mexican Land Grant dispute that left him ruined.

The little creek that runs behind the wooden fish outside of Bucks, then through a culvert before circling around Robert’s and Mountain Home Road, was the subject of a battle that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

Come a bit early at 6:45 pm to enjoy free light refreshments (including wine!). Free admission as well.

Thalia Lubin from the Woodside History Committee will introduce Bo, whose recently published book will be on sale after the presentation.