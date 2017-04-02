Child and Family Institute “Change Makers” mix learning and giving back by building a playhouse

“Change Makers” is one of the newest programs offered by the Child and Family Institute, which has been in Menlo Park for 30 years. It’s described by CFI Director Brooke Larkins as “a service learning program for middle schoolers and their parents.”

Today the parents and kids built a playhouse for a veteran family from Blue Star Moms, aided by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity (green t-shirts).

“I care about our kids doing service from the heart and realizing they have so much to give,” emailed Brooke. [I’m hoping ] if we share our stories of giving back it could have a trickle effect out into our community and inspire others to do something true to their hearts.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017