Meet Edgar Allan Poe at Menlo Park Library on April 8

On April 8, the Menlo Park Library will host a performance by actor Duffy Hudson, in a one-man show portraying famed poet Edgar Allan Poe. The event is free, thanks to the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, and it will take place at 11:00 am in the Menlo Park City Council Chambers, located at 701 Laurel Street.