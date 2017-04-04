Riekes Center hosts annual scholarship fundraiser

The Riekes Center will host its 9th Annual Rally for Riekes in Menlo Park on April 29, 2017.

The nonprofit organization’s mission is to help individuals of all ages define and accomplish their goals in athletic fitness, nature and creative arts. The Center has served over 100,000 students over the last 43 years.

The Rally for Riekes raises money for scholarships that are awarded to 30% of the students. Tickets are $175 and available online.

Photo of Gary Riekes surrounded by students courtesy of Riekes Center