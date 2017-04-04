Spotted: InMenlo fashionistas strutting their stuff at M-A fashion show

InMenlo contributing reporter Kate Flanagan (middle in photo, top) wrote about her stage debut in the M-A senior fashion show, expressing that despite being camera shy and not much a dancer, she was having a great time. And that attitude showed when it came to the actual show. Kate pranced about on stage with classmates Aarthi Popat (left) and Julia Chang (right).

Emails Kate’s mom, Becky: “They are wearing clothes from Cassis. The stores are so generous in lending clothes for the show. I was the ‘store mom’ for Cassis and went with the girls to the store for them to select the clothes. The women at Cassis were so nice and made the girls feel special.”

Equally shining was InMenlo contributing photographer Irene Searles (left) and daughter Lauren McGinnis in the parent/student segment. Emails Greta Kim, who caught Irene and Lauren in action: “I’m learning photography; I just take shots as a side hobby, not a professional like Irene. The down lighting was tough, but I did my best to keep all that movement in focus. The ones of Irene and Lauren are cute…Irene is always the photographer, so getting a few of her and Lauren was a nice change.”

Top photo by Dr. Kay N. Chang; side photo by Greta Kim