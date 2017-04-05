Congresswoman Anna Eshoo launches 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) announced this year’s district-wide Congressional Art Competition to discover and celebrate talented high school artists and their work.

“Creativity and freedom of expression are bedrock American values,” Eshoo said. “For 30 years the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged the artistic talent of high school students across our country, and I’m proud to keep this tradition flourishing by launching this year’s competition in California’s 18th Congressional District.”

All high school students from throughout the 18th Congressional District are invited to participate and exceptions may be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Students can participate by submitting their works of art to Rep. Eshoo’s Palo Alto office at 698 Emerson Street by Monday, April 24th. A local reception will be held to announce the winner and honor all participants.

The winning artist whose work is chosen by a panel of distinguished local artists has the distinction of having his or her artwork displayed in the corridors of our nation’s Capitol for one year. He or she will also be awarded two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines. The winner will attend a reception with other talented young artists at the unveiling of their works in the Capitol.

Detailed guidelines for the competition can be found on Rep. Eshoo’s website.