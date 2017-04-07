“School. Only different” makes for special week for Hillview 8th graders

“School. Only different”came to Menlo Park for the fourth year at Hillview Middle School this past week. As part of the school year 2016-17 cuts that MPCSD took proactively to prepare for potential loss in parcel tax funding, Hillview’s mini-course program was reduced from serving the school’s entire 900 student population to just the eighth grade class of 300 students. [Note: the parcel tax measure subsequently passed.]
Of those students, about one third attended the Washington, DC trip with five faculty members. The remaining 200 eighth graders on campus were given 8 exciting courses from which to choose, from perennial favorite Amazing Race to an entirely reimagined international cooking course.
While there are other inter-session programs in area schools, Hillview’s model continues to be the only example of such an undertaking in a public school with a large and diverse population.
Photo top: Ocean Odyssey students explore the shore and tide pools at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach. Photo right: Amazing Race students conquer the ropes of the Challenge Course at Pacific Leadership Institute in San Francisco.
