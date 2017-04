Spotted: Foster’s Freeze in Menlo Park under lock up

We’ve been saying good bye to Foster’s Freeze in Menlo Park for two years now. The big sign is long gone and the stripped down shell of a building gets more and more forlorn looking. The latest chapter is the installation of construction fence, all to make way for the building’s demolition. As previously reported on InMenlo, there will be some Foster’s Freeze memorabilia at the new Burgess Park snack bar.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017