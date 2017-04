Wow – that was some rain overnight in Menlo Park

“Wow,” was the thought that came into InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ’s head when he checked his two weather gauges this morning at 8:00 am. “I was astounded to see 1.1″ in both,” he telephoned. That gives me 33.3″ season-to-date. And they tell me more is on the way!”

Photo of Lake Lagunita as full as it’s been in year by Robb Most (c) 2017