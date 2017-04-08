Mayor and police to host community meeting on April 11 at the Neighborhood Service Center

Mayor Kirsten Keith and Police Chief Bob Jonsen will host a community meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, at the Neighborhood Service Center, 871 Hamilton Ave in Menlo Park. At the beginning of the year, a community meeting was held in the Willow’s neighborhood in response to concerns of residential burglaries, which generated interest for more community meetings.

In March, community meetings were held in Sharon Heights and the Downtown neighborhoods to address residential burglaries, vehicle burglaries, crime trends and crime prevention.

Mayor Keith, Chief Jonsen and police staff will give an update on crime statistics, current events, the recent study session regarding expanding police services, and have an open discussion on addressing the community’s public safety concerns.

Police staff will provide information to help answer questions on the crime rate, investigations, arrests and current and future plans to address property crime. Information will also be available for Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) and Neighborhood Watch programs.