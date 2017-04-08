Will the rain ever end? Menlo Park residents wonder

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 8, 2017

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ has been recording rainfall in his central Menlo Park backyard since 1995-96. Only once has he gotten reading over 30 inches, that was the record-breaking 38.6″ in 1997-98.

The overnight and morning rain in Menlo Park added another .45″ to his total for the 2016-17 rain year, bringing that number to 33.75″.

For those wishing for drier days, the news is not good. Showers are expected next week from Tuesday through Friday, making for a soggy spring break.

Photo by Robb Most

CK April 8, 2017 at 2:55 pm

When will the whining stop! First it was because of the election and now a drought plagued global warming event, too much rain!!!

