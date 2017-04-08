Will the rain ever end? Menlo Park residents wonder

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ has been recording rainfall in his central Menlo Park backyard since 1995-96. Only once has he gotten reading over 30 inches, that was the record-breaking 38.6″ in 1997-98.

The overnight and morning rain in Menlo Park added another .45″ to his total for the 2016-17 rain year, bringing that number to 33.75″.

For those wishing for drier days, the news is not good. Showers are expected next week from Tuesday through Friday, making for a soggy spring break.

Photo by Robb Most