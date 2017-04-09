Mr. & Mrs. Chocolate coming to Menlo Park Library to discuss the “food of the Gods”

“Mr. & Mrs. Chocolate,” chemists Howard and Sally Peters, are coming to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 pm, for a talk for teens and adults titled, “Chocolate: The Food of the Gods,” discussing the science, history, composition and health effects of chocolate.

Chemists Howard and Sally Peters are known as “Mr. & Mrs. Chocolate” because of their use of the sweet to explain the wonders of chemistry to non-scientists,. For nearly 20 years, the couple has toured the United States sharing their signature presentation.

Venues for their entertaining and informative talk have included museums, science clubs, schools, churches, and even cruise ships. They were the joint recipients of the highly prestigious 2016 American Chemical Society Helen M. Free Award for outstanding public outreach.

The evening includes chocolate samples. No reservation needed. The program was made possible by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo of Howard and Sally Peters by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017